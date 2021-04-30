Camp Kern starts to rebuild following last year's Creek Fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Last year was a devastating year for California when it came to fire season. Wildfires devastated much of California's wilderness.

One campground, Camp Kern, says they are now trying to rebuild after damage caused by the Creek Fire that started in September of 2020.

The Creek Fire was the fourth-largest wildfire in California history and destroyed nearly all structures at Camp Kern.

The fire burned almost 400,000 acres but was successfully 100% contained on December 24, 2020.

Camp Kern serves as a Boy Scouts summer camp. Located along Huntington Lake in Fresno County.

Noah Berger/AP A firefighter battles the Creek Fire in the Shaver Lake community of Fresno County, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Workers have yet to repair any of the damage at the Campsite, but as warmer weather approaches, construction plans are underway.

The camp is collaborating with FEMA to rebuild.

Noah Berger/AP A power line dangles along Auberry Road following the Creek Fire on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Fresno County, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

As construction happens, camp officials remind people not to enter the area.