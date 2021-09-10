Watch
Can Larry Elder build 'movement' from California recall?

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - In this July 13, 2021, file photo, gubernatorial candidate and radio talk show host Larry Elder speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Norwalk, Calif. In two short months, Larry Elder emerged from the province of conservative talk radio to dominate the Republican field in the California recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office, drawing national headlines, attracting fervent crowds to his rallies and quickly banking millions of dollars for his first campaign. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Larry Elder
Posted at 12:11 PM, Sep 10, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — In two months, Larry Elder went from conservative talk radio host to leader of the Republican field in the California recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. His GOP star turn is fanning talk of his future, win or lose, in the election that concludes Tuesday.

Republican consultant John Peschong sees Elder “building a movement.”

Republican fundraiser Charles Moran says Elder brought an energy to the contest that the GOP hasn't seen for years.

Still, Elder's rise came with controversy as well as applause, and his conservative views on abortion, climate change and many other issues are out of step with many California voters.

