Car bursts into flames at L.A. gas station, two suspects ran from the scene

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — A frightening incident was caught on surveillance video when a car burst into flames at a Los Angeles gas station.

The security video showed a man get out of a car, walk to the passenger side, and apparently start speaking to another man inside the car. Then there's a flash and fire and the passenger crawls out.

The fire grew and eventually spread to the other pumps.

A gas station clerk said he saw the men pour gas on the car before it burst into flames.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze.

Authorities are looking for the two suspects who ran from the scene. Other than possibly the suspects there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.