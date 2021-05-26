Watch
Car-free San Francisco streets: Residents debate reopening

Eric Risberg/AP
A woman on a bicycle rides along the car-free John F. Kennedy Drive in Golden Gate Park with the Conservatory of Flowers in the background, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in San Francisco. At the start of the pandemic, San Francisco closed off parts of a major beachfront highway and Golden Gate Park to cars so that people had a safe place to run and ride bikes. Open space advocates want to keep those areas car-free as part of a bold reimagining of how U.S. cities look. But opponents decry the continued closures as elitist, unsafe and nonsensical now that the pandemic is over and people need to drive again. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Environmentally friendly San Francisco closed miles of streets to automobiles during the pandemic so that people could exercise and socialize safely. Other cities did the same, including Paris and New York.

With the pandemic nearly over, advocates of walking and biking want to keep the streets off-limits to vehicles. The roads include a four-lane highway along the Pacific Ocean and a stretch in Golden Gate Park.

They say this is a once in a generation chance to make streets more friendly to people, not cars. But others are demanding the roads open back up, and say the closures are elitist.

