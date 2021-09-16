Watch
Car plunges from cliff near San Francisco, killing driver

AP
In this photo provided by CAL FIRE San Mateo Santa Cruz Unit firefighters recover a vehicle that plunged off a cliffside road killing a man south of San Francisco and landed on a beach more than 200 feet (60 meters) below on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Authorities, responding to a 911 call that a vehicle had gone over the cliff, found the car then used a drone to locate the driver, who had been ejected from the vehicle, said Mark Andrews, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol. (CAL FIRE San Mateo- Santa Cruz Unit via AP)
Posted at 9:55 PM, Sep 15, 2021
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man was killed when his car plunged off a winding, cliffside road south of San Francisco and landed on a beach more than 200 feet (60 meters) below.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Mark Andrews says authorities found the car then used a drone to locate the driver, who had been ejected from the vehicle. He said emergency personnel rappelled down the cliffside and determined the man had died.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

The coastal stretch of Highway 1 is known as Devil's Slide.

