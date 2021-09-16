Car plunges from cliff near San Francisco, killing driver

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man was killed when his car plunged off a winding, cliffside road south of San Francisco and landed on a beach more than 200 feet (60 meters) below.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Mark Andrews says authorities found the car then used a drone to locate the driver, who had been ejected from the vehicle. He said emergency personnel rappelled down the cliffside and determined the man had died.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

The coastal stretch of Highway 1 is known as Devil's Slide.