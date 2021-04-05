Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Car that plunged off California cliff drove through large parking lot

The two women inside the vehicle died Saturday
items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 11:36 AM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 14:36:50-04

BODEGA BAY, Calif. (AP) — Investigators say dozens of people at a popular Northern California coastal overlook watched as an SUV drove through a large parking lot without braking and then plunged off a cliff.

The two women inside the vehicle died Saturday.

The California Highway Patrol said Monday that the cause of crash at the scenic Pacific Ocean overlook in Bodega Bay is under investigation. The women were found dead after rescuers reached the vehicle, which landed on its roof on the rocks about 70 feet below.

Authorities say the relationship between the women isn't yet known and that they're still trying to determine if the crash was accidental or intentional.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

23ABC Senior Food Drive