Career start No. 127 the biggest of them all for Derek Carr

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Bakersfield native Derek Carr has played in 126 career games during his eight-year NFL career. There has been none bigger than No. 127.

Carr will lead the Las Vegas Raiders into the NFL’s final game on “Sunday Night Football” against the Los Angeles Chargers in what is essentially an all-or-nothing showdown between AFC West rivals.

It would take extraordinary circumstances for Sunday’s losing team to sneak into the postseason, albeit possible, but career win No. 57 for Carr would sure make things easier to extend his and the Raiders’ season.