Casket found along Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo

The California Highway Patrol fielded several 911 calls over the weekend regarding a casket along the side of Highway 101.

Officers say it was found near the southbound lanes of the highway near Santa Rosa Street in San Luis Obispo.

They say they do not know where the casket came from but confirmed that it was in fact empty.

“Never know what the day has in store,” a CHP social media post stated. “We have to admit our Officer was a little nervous to make sure it was empty. And YES it was empty.”

CHP says a transient was in possession of the casket.