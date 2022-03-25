Watch
Central Coast's Hearst Castle to reopen after pandemic, damage

Neptune Pool, Hearst Castle
Reed Saxon/AP
FILE - This Dec. 5, 2013, file photo, shows the Neptune Pool on the grounds of Hearst Castle, the former home of publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst, in San Simeon, Calif. Members of The Foundation at Hearst Castle will be among the few allowed to swim in the California landmark's iconic pools. Special fundraising events starting in July will allow members only to pay for a swim in the Neptune Pool on four dates this year and two other nights at the indoor Roman Pool.
SAN SIMEON, Calif. (AP) — California’s famous Hearst Castle will reopen to the public in May after a two-year closure due to the pandemic and severe rainstorm damage that prompted a $13.7 million renovation.

A steep, curvy access road leads to the palatial home that media mogul William Randolph Hearst built on ranch land overlooking the Pacific.

The home designed by architect Julia Morgan was damaged in 2021 by atmospheric rivers, which are fueled by plumes of moisture pulled in from the Pacific. California State Parks says the castle includes a 115-room main house, as well as guesthouses, pools and cultivated gardens.

The castle sees about 850,000 visitors annually, meaning about 22,000 bus trips traverse the access road each year.

