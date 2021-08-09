Watch
Child dies, 3 hospitalized in Southern California house fire

Kern County Fire Department/Facebook
Posted at 11:49 AM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 14:49:46-04

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a child died and three other people were hospitalized after being rescued from a house fire in Southern California.

Riverside County sheriff’s deputies were first on the scene of the blaze around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Moreno Valley.

The city's mayor says the deputies pulled out two people trapped inside but were unable to save the child.

Three survivors were hospitalized with serious injuries. Four deputies suffered minor injuries. Officials didn’t immediately provide the age or gender of the child.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

