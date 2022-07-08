Child struck by phone while riding Six Flags Magic Mountain roller coaster

VALENCIA, Calif. (KERO) — You know how when you get on a roller coaster and ride operators tell you to secure all loose items? Turns out that's not just so you don't lose them it's to protect other riders.

One man apparently didn't follow those directions at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California and his phone flew out of his hand while riding a roller coaster. The phone hit an eight-year-old girl who was also on the Twisted Colossus ride and she had to get ten stitches and a CT scan.

"You know, we were enjoying the ride. That's like I said, our favorite ride. And then she started screaming about her eye hurting and I thought maybe something flew in her eye, like a piece of dirt. I didn't see what had happened. I just heard her start screaming about her eye," said Della White, the mother of Evie Evans.

"I was just screaming for help," said Evie.

Evie is no longer a fan of roller coasters.

Police say what happened to her is not a crime but Evie's father says he thinks it should be considered similar to a hit and run.