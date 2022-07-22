Watch Now
CHP: Deadly crash in Visalia area involved teens in stolen truck

Posted at 1:27 PM, Jul 22, 2022
VISALIA, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said a deadly head-on crash Friday morning in the Visalia area involved teens in a stolen truck.

CHP said the crash was reported before 8 a.m. on Hwy. 63, north of Marlin Avenue.

An initial investigation found that a 15-year-old boy was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, stolen in Dinuba, south on Hwy. 63, according to CHP.

He drifted onto the shoulder of Hwy. 63, made a sharp turn to the left and into the northbound lane hitting a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse head-on and causing both vehicles to crash into a parked 2014 Kenworth, said CHP.

A 14-year-old boy who was a passenger in the rear seat of the Silverado wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was declared dead at the scene, said CHP.

The 15-year-old driver of the Silverado, a 14-year-old girl passenger, and the driver of the Traverse were taken to a hospital with major injuries, said CHP.

CHP said alcohol or drugs were not factors in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

