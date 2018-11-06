CHP given grant to address aggressive driving

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol has received a grant to provide enforcement and education to motorists about aggressive driving through a year-long campaign.

The Regulate Aggressive Driving and Reduce Speed (RADARS) III aims to reduce the number of collisions where speed, improper turning, and driving on the wrong side of the road are the main factors.

CHP says this grant will enable them to provide more enforcement and education. According to CHP, in Federal Fiscal Year 2015-2016, speed was a factor in approximately 45 percent of all fatal and injury collisions in the state.