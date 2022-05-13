CHP: Nine new canine teams graduate

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol announced that nine new canine teams graduated Friday.

The graduates consist of eight Patrol and Narcotics Detection Canine teams and one Patrol and Explosives Detection Canine team.

The newest team members include two Belgian Malinois, two Dutch Shepherds, and five German Shepherds. There's now 53 canine teams deployed throughout the state by CHP.

“These nine teams are joining an already astonishing unit that serves as a vital part of the Department in protecting the public,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “The canines have received hundreds of hours of intense training and are ready to serve and support the mission of the CHP.”

Each canine's partner is an experienced CHP officer with three to 15 years of experience. The officers are from CHP’s eight geographic regions of Northern, Valley, Golden Gate, Central, Southern, Border, Coastal, and Inland divisions.

Canines are used for a variety of tasks including detecting human scent as well as finding drugs and explosives.