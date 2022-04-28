Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

CHP: Officer wounded when motorist suddenly lunged for gun

Police Lights (FILE)
23ABC News
File image of a police car with lights flashing.
Police Lights (FILE)
Posted at 2:28 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 17:28:41-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say a California Highway Patrol officer shot in the leg on a San Diego freeway was wounded during a struggle with motorist involved in a crash who lunged for the officer’s firearm.

The shooting occurred Wednesday when the officer responded to the crash on the center median of Interstate 8.

A CHP statement Thursday says the motorist suddenly tried to take control of the officer’s firearm. The gun fired during the struggle and one round struck the officer.

The CHP says passing drivers stopped to assist the injured officer and restrain the motorist, who was held on suspicion of attempted murder.

The officer was hospitalized in stable condition.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Positive Stories About Kern County

Kern's Kindness