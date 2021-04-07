Chula Vista Police combing through 'thousands of pages of data' in search for Maya Millete

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Chula Vista Police Department says detectives are combing through "thousands of pages of data" in their search for missing mother Maya Millete, who has now been missing for three months.

The department says it has conducted 47 interviews with family members, friends, neighbors, and witnesses in the process of its investigation. At least 12 search warrants have also been issued for homes, vehicles, cell phones and electronic devices, and various records.

The department says it has received more than 40 tips on Millete's possible location and reason for disappearing from the community and around the country.

"Since 01/11/2021, Detectives from CVPD have continuously investigated May’s disappearance. They have conducted searches, conducted interviews, obtained search warrants and analyzed video and digital evidence. They have also followed up on every tip or lead received since May’s disappearance," a statement from the department said.

Last January, Drouaillet told ABC 10News that Millete and her husband, Larry, got into an argument the day before she was last seen on Jan. 7. She was reported missing three days later. CVPD officers responded on Jan. 10 and then again the next day to conduct interviews and search the home and vehicles a second time.

CVPD confirmed detectives were aware of the reported marital problems but had no leads or any indication of foul play. ABC 10News spoke with Larry Millete, who said while, "we had problems this year, up and downs," that it was a "gutwrenching feeling" when she didn't show up for their daughter's birthday party.

Recently, several media reports detailed those alleged issues in their relationship, citing unnamed sources. Larry told ABC 10News on Monday he has faced "false allegations and blatant lies" surrounding her disappearance.

Chula Vista Police urged the public to share any tips or information they may have with police, "no matter how small the detail," at 619-691-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

"The Chula Vista Police Department would also like to recognize the volunteer search efforts and the support from numerous community members assisting to locate May," a CVPD release stated. "We recognize one of the frustrating aspects of May’s disappearance is that there is no specific region or location identified to be searched. If a search location or region is identified and the details of this location will not jeopardize the investigation, the Chula Vista Police Department will share that information with the community."

CVPD says it is working with the San Diego County District Attorney's Office and Federal Bureau of Investigation in its investigation.