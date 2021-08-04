City of Fontana paying $1M to family of man killed by police

FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — The Southern California city of Fontana has agreed to pay $1 million to the parents of an unarmed man who police shot to death in February.

Kenisha Kinard and Amond Hawkins filed a claim against the city following the death of their son Daverion Deauntre Kinard.

The Riverside Press-Enterprise reported Tuesday that the settlement prohibits the city and the parents from commenting on the agreement beyond its terms.

Kinard was shot by an officer investigating a burglary report. Kinard was hiding inside a portable restroom when the shooting happened. He died at the scene.

The city has declined to make the video from officers’ uniform-worn cameras public.