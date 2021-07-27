Class-action suit targets LA over restrictions on RV parking

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — A class-action lawsuit alleges parking restrictions imposed by the city of Los Angeles violate the civil rights of people who live in recreational vehicles because they have no other place to live.

The LA Times says the suit filed Monday seeks punitive damages against Mayor Eric Garcetti, City Council members and other officials, but does not ask for monetary compensation.

Relief for the class — the thousands alleged in the filing to live in RVs — would be the removal of signs being posted to prohibit overnight parking. The city's attorney's office says it would review the complaint and not comment further.