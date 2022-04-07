Watch
Closing arguments expected in USC coach's bribery trial

Posted at 9:16 AM, Apr 07, 2022
BOSTON (AP) — The trial of a decorated former water polo coach at the University of Southern California implicated in the sprawling college admissions bribery scandal is wrapping up.

Closing arguments are expected to begin Thursday morning in the trial of Jovan Vavic in Boston federal court.

The 60-year-old faces fraud and bribery charges for his role in the scheme, which involved wealthy parents paying bribes to have their children admitted into elite schools with rigged test scores or bogus athletic accomplishments.

Prosecutors say Vavic received about $250,000 in bribes for designating unqualified students as water polo recruits. Lawyers for Vavic say he didn’t accept bribes.

