Coast Guard announces safety rules after deadly boat fire

In this Sept. 2, 2019, file photo, provided by the Ventura County Fire Department, VCFD firefighters respond to a fire aboard the Conception dive boat fire in the Santa Barbara Channel off the coast of Southern California. The Coast Guard has announced several new safety rules following the deadly blaze that sent dozens of people on a scuba diving boat to a watery grave off the California coast more than two years ago.
Posted at 2:10 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 17:10:19-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Coast Guard has announced new safety rules following the deadly blaze that sent dozens of people on a scuba diving boat to a watery grave off the California coast more than two years ago.

The rules published last month in the Federal Register were prompted by the Labor Day 2019 fire that killed 34 people aboard the Conception off Santa Barbara. It marked the deadliest marine disaster in modern state history and led to criminal charges and calls for tougher regulations for small passenger vessels.

The new rules require better boat fire equipment, escapes and devices on board to ensure a night watchman is alert.

