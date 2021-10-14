Watch
Coast Guard: California oil spill likely 25,000 gallons

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
This Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, aerial file photo taken with a drone, shows beachgoers as workers in protective suits continue to clean the contaminated beach in Huntington Beach, Calif. The amount of crude oil spilled in an offshore pipeline leak in Southern California is believed to be close to about 25,000 gallons, a Coast Guard official said Thursday Oct. 14, 2021.
California Oil Spill
Posted at 1:33 PM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 16:33:51-04

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A Coast Guard official says the amount of crude oil spilled in an offshore pipeline leak in Southern California is believed to be close to 25,000 gallons, or only about one-fifth of what officials initially feared.

The worst-case scenario for the leak off the coast of Orange County was previously determined to be no more than 132,000 gallons. Coast Guard Capt. Rebecca Ore said Thursday the final count for the spill will likely be closer to the lower figure, which correlates with the amount of oiling seen on the California shore.

Workers in protective gear have been combing the sand for oil washing ashore.

