Community comes together to mourn and remember victims of mass shooting in Half Moon Bay

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KERO) — Hundreds of mourners gathered in Half Moon Bay to remember the seven farmworkers killed in last week's mass shooting. The vigil overnight drew a crowd of family, residents, and community leaders.

Several faith leaders and local officials took the opportunity to call for healing.

23ABC News Lisa Warner-Carey, the pastor at Community United Methodist Church speaks at the memorial honoring the Half Moon Bay shooting victims.

"I believe that the pain and the grief that we experience right now on the coast side can be healed," said Lisa Warner-Carey, the pastor at Community United Methodist Church.

23ABC News Sheriff Christina Corpus with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office speaks at the memorial honoring the Half Moon Bay shooting victims.



"Trying to really be here to represent the organization but also a part of the community and letting them know that we're here for them and that we all need to heal," added Sheriff Christina Corpus with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Many attendees said they will support these families even after events like this stop. City and county officials have vowed to continue to offer services along with a number of local non-profits.

