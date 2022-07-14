Compton apartment burns during barricade standoff

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — A man was wounded and another was in custody Thursday after a shooting at a Southern California apartment building led to a barricade and a fire that gutted one unit, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. at a six-unit, two-story apartment building in Compton.

Deputies were dealing with the gunshot victim when they came under fire from someone inside the building but none of them were hurt, said Deputy Miguel Meza, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

A SWAT team was summoned and a barricade situation had developed when a fire began in a second-floor apartment.

The suspect then surrendered and was taken to a hospital as a precaution because he had been inside the burning unit, Meza said.

A weapon was recovered, Meza said.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, which badly damaged the building.

The gunshot victim was not believed to be in a life-threatening condition, Meza said.

Deputies did not fire weapons during the incident, he said.

The fire was believed to have been started by the suspect, he said.

The initial shooting occurred inside the apartment but the circumstances were unclear.