Congressman Valadao stresses water storage in California

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — Ahead of the oncoming storms, Congressman David Valadao spoke on the House floor Wednesday Stressing the importance of capturing and storing rainwater. He discussed what he says the state should invest in to preserve more water.

"While I’m grateful for this rain, and know my fellow farmers are as well, we have all seen this situation before. Eventually, the rain will stop," said Valadao. "While I’m grateful to the governor for the temporary relief that he pushed for a few weeks back, we cannot let this water go to waste. We must maximize what can be moved at all times through the delta, and invest in water storage infrastructure and conveyance projects so we can capture and store this critical resource."

Valadao also cited some Democratic laws he said conflict with water storage for farmers.

While drought conditions have improved in parts of the state, California is still largely in a drought.