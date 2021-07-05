Watch
Containment of California wildfires grows but wind a concern

AP
In this aerial picture released via @LACoFireAirOps by the Los Angeles County Fire Department Air Operations shows the Tumbleweed brush fire along Interstate 5 (I-5) in Gorman, Calif., Sunday, July 4, 2021. Evacuations were ordered after a wildfire broke out and grew rapidly Sunday near an off-road vehicle park in Gorman, about an hour northwest of downtown Los Angeles. (Los Angeles County Fire Department Air Operations via AP)
Posted at 1:40 PM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 16:40:18-04

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Containment of three big wildfires in Northern California has increased but potential for a new round of wind is a concern.

Containment of the 46-square-mile Lava Fire at the foot of Mount Shasta jumped to 70% on Monday and remaining evacuation orders have been downgraded to warnings. To the northeast, the nearly 16.5-square-mile Tennant Fire has increased to 51%.

Firefighters there are being cautioned that gusts could 25 mph by Tuesday.

Containment of the destructive Salt Fire north of Redding has increased to 20%.

A new fire in mountainous northern Los Angeles County remains 10% contained after covering 1.5 square miles.

