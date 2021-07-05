Containment of California wildfires grows but wind a concern

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Containment of three big wildfires in Northern California has increased but potential for a new round of wind is a concern.

Containment of the 46-square-mile Lava Fire at the foot of Mount Shasta jumped to 70% on Monday and remaining evacuation orders have been downgraded to warnings. To the northeast, the nearly 16.5-square-mile Tennant Fire has increased to 51%.

Firefighters there are being cautioned that gusts could 25 mph by Tuesday.

Containment of the destructive Salt Fire north of Redding has increased to 20%.

A new fire in mountainous northern Los Angeles County remains 10% contained after covering 1.5 square miles.