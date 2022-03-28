Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Convoy protesting COVID mandates rolling on to California

Truckers Convoy
Alex Brandon/AP
A convoy of trucks and other vehicles travels the I-495 Capital Beltway near the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, to protest mandates and other issues, Sunday, March, 6, 2022, in Fort Washington, Md.
Truckers Convoy
Posted at 10:49 AM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 13:49:51-04

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — An organizer of a group of truck drivers protesting COVID-19 mandates around the Washington, D.C., area says they will head to California next.

The Herald-Mail reports that during a livestream of the People’s Convoy nightly rally on Sunday, organizer Mike Landis read a list of measures aimed at controlling COVID-19 in California. He said stopping those measures is more important than repealing other measures elsewhere.

The group has stayed at the Hagerstown Speedway for the last three weeks, regularly traveling along the beltway and in downtown Washington to protest COVID-19 mandates.

Landis didn't say when they would leave, but he invited people to meet up Monday before a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, before heading West.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Senior Food Drive

Find Out How You Can Help!