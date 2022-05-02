Coroner: ‘fentanyl toxicity’ caused California officer death

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Coroner officials say the death last month of a 24-year-old California police officer was caused by “fentanyl toxicity."

De’Jon Packer, a rookie with the San Jose Police Department, was found unresponsive March 13 during a welfare check at his Milpitas home.

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s confirmed to NBC Bay Area on Saturday that Packer died of a drug overdose.

The death remains under investigation by Milpitas police.

Packer was a star running back at San Jose State University before becoming a police officer.