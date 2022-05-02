Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Coroner: ‘fentanyl toxicity’ caused California officer death

DeJon Packer, De'Jon Packer
Michael Woods/AP
FILE - San Jose State running back De'Jon Packer breaks through the Arkansas defense to score a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, on Sept. 21, 2019, in Fayetteville, Ark. Packer, a rookie with the San Jose Police Department, was found unresponsive March 13, 2022, during a welfare check at his Milpitas, Calif., home. Packer's death was caused by “fentanyl toxicity,” coroner's officials said. (AP Photo/Michael Woods, File)
DeJon Packer, De'Jon Packer
Posted at 3:56 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 18:56:21-04

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Coroner officials say the death last month of a 24-year-old California police officer was caused by “fentanyl toxicity."

De’Jon Packer, a rookie with the San Jose Police Department, was found unresponsive March 13 during a welfare check at his Milpitas home.

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s confirmed to NBC Bay Area on Saturday that Packer died of a drug overdose.

The death remains under investigation by Milpitas police.

Packer was a star running back at San Jose State University before becoming a police officer.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Positive Stories About Kern County

Kern's Kindness