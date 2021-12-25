Coroner IDs girl killed by police in Los Angeles shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The coroner’s office has identified the 14-year-old girl who was fatally shot by Los Angeles police Thursday when officers fired on an assault suspect and a bullet went through the wall and struck the girl as she was in a clothing store dressing room.

The teen died Thursday at a Burlington store in North Hollywood.

The Los Angeles County coroner identified the girl as Valentina Orellana-Peralta and the suspect as Daniel Elena, Lopez, 24.

Witnesses say a man with a bicycle chain lock attacked a woman, who was later taken to the hospital.

Officers shot and killed the man and the girl was later found dead in the dressing room.

The California Department of Justice is investigating the shooting.