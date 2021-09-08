Court battle brewing over missing Chula Vista mother Maya Millete

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- A court battle is brewing in the case of missing mother, Maya Millete.

Maya's parents are asking for visitation to see their daughter's three children that she shares with husband, Larry Millete. In a 9-page court document, Millete argues why his wife's parents should not receive frequent visitation rights in their home.

Maya Millete was last seen in her Chula Vista home on January 7th. Her parents are asking the courts to grant visitation every other weekend and virtual visits each week. They say Millete cut them off from the children after their daughter's disapperance.

In the filing, Millete claims his wife has "mental stress and health issues and battled depression." He claims his parents have helped raise the couple's children since birth and that they have moved into their home to help him raise his children. He says the children are not close with their maternal side, a claim Maya's family strongly opposes.

The two sides will go before a San Diego County judge next week to hash out a visitation agreement.

