Court: Parts of pesticide program violate California law

Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - In this May 13, 2004, file photo, a foreman watches workers pick fruit in an orchard in Arvin, Calif. A state-run pest prevention program partly violates California's landmark environmental protection law with its approach to spraying pesticides, a state appeals court has ruled. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Posted at 11:40 AM, Oct 19, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California appeals court has ruled that a state-run pest prevention program partly violates California's landmark environmental law.

The Friday ruling from the California 3rd District Court of Appeal targets a program run by the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

The department is tasked with preventing the introduction and spread of insects and pests, noxious weeds and plant disease.

Several environmental groups sued over a 2014 program that aims to streamline approval for spraying.

The court says the state isn't properly notifying the public or conducting site-specific reviews before spraying.

