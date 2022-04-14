Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Court rejects US Rep Devin Nunes' lawsuit against CNN

Congress Worldwide Threats
Tasos Katopodis/AP
Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. speaks during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, April 15, 2021. (Tasos Katopodis/Pool via AP)
Congress Worldwide Threats
Posted at 2:22 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 17:22:49-04

NEW YORK (AP) — A divided federal appeals court in New York has rejected a defamation lawsuit that former U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes brought against CNN.

In a 2-to-1 ruling, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan upheld a lower-court judge's decision last year to toss out the lawsuit.

The California Republican had alleged the cable news company intentionally published a false news article in November 2019 and engaged in a conspiracy against him.

The lower-court judge concluded that the case was governed by California law, which requires that a retraction be demanded in writing within 20 days of the publication of a story.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul

Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul