Court upholds California governor's use of emergency powers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California appeals court has upheld Gov. Gavin Newsom’s emergency powers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Three judges from the 3rd District Court of Appeal in Sacramento on Wednesday overturned a lower court saying Newsom overstepped his authority.

The case emerged from a lawsuit by two Republican state legislators. They said Newsom issued emergency orders in what amounted to one-man rule.

Newsom did everything from halt evictions to allow marriages to be conducted by video or teleconference.

The appeals court agreed that the governor acted within the broad emergency authority granted him amid crisis.

Kiley and Gallagher said they would appeal to the state Supreme Court.