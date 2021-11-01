Watch
Covered California open enrollment period kicks off Monday

Covered California via AP
This image provided by Covered California shows Covered California Executive Director Peter Lee participating in a virtual news conference on Monday, April 12, 2021.
Posted at 6:40 AM, Nov 01, 2021
(KERO) — State health officials will kick off Covered California's open enrollment period with a virtual event Monday, Nov. 1st to go over changes to the state health insurance market.

Officials will discuss extra financial help available to families and the lower premiums that are a result of the American Rescue Plan.

According to Covered California that funding will help all participants by paying for an average of 90% of their monthly health insurance premiums.

More than a million Californians are also eligible for coverage that is free or close to free. For more information or to sign up click here.

