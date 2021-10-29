Watch
Covered California open enrollment starts Nov. 1st

Covered California via AP
This image provided by Covered California shows Covered California Executive Director Peter Lee participating in a virtual news conference on Monday, April 12, 2021.
Posted at 9:03 AM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 12:03:05-04

(KERO) — On Monday, Nov. 1st Covered California kicks off its open enrollment period for next year.

Covered California officials are holding a virtual event Nov. 1st detailing the extra financial help and lower premiums made available by the American Rescue Plan which was passed earlier this year.

The additional funding will help pay for an average of 90% of monthly health insurance premiums for California families.

Those that are currently uninsured could also be eligible for free or close to free coverage. For more information, click here.

