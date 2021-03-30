COVID-19 cases at San Diego Convention Center shelter for migrant teens now at 70

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Federal officials confirmed Tuesday that 70 migrant teens staying at the temporary shelter inside the San Diego Convention Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says 247 girls arrived at the shelter Monday night. Of that group, 32 tested positive for the coronavirus. Another girl who was placed in the COVID exposed group contracted the virus.

The HHS added, "we are working to keep them all safe and healthy."

No information was given as to the severity of any of the newly reported cases.

The new cases add to 37 positive cases reported on Monday. None of those cases are serious and those girls have been separated from those who tested negative, HHS confirmed. Officials added that those who initially tested positive were brought to San Diego on a separate plane and their intake and placement were separate.

The girls are being tested for the virus every three days, officials said.

About 500 girls between the ages of 13 and 17 were brought to the convention center last weekend, to help alleviate a surge in asylum claims at the southern border over the last month.

Those staying in San Diego are set to remain at the facility through about mid-July.