COVID-19 remains a concern for Coachella concertgoers

INDIO, Calif. (KERO) — Thousands of people will be flooding these gates for Coachella this weekend. But the question is should they still be worried about COVID-19? Could this be a super spreader event?

Although many are ready to leave the pandemic in the past others are still remaining cautious.

The Coachella Valley Music Festival is known for hosting top artists of all genres. It’s also known for bringing big crowds.

Some festival-goers say they’re excited about the event but will still try to keep their distance. Joshua Bliss, who is an emergency room nurse, experienced the pandemic first hand. After a break in big events over the last 2 years, he thinks it’s much safer now but will still keep his guard up.

“I feel like there’s always a strain of caution with it just because it’s always been in the back of my head because I’ve been seeing it in the ER for the past 2 years. But I feel like also, we’re in between variants right now. I haven’t seen that many cases in the ER currently. I feel a little bit more safe now that I would’ve last year or the year before.”

In February organizers of the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals dropped the requirement for proof of vaccination, negative test results or masks. County health officials urge attendees to prioritize their health over the festival saying if you're not feeling well consider staying at home.

And as the excitement builds for the first Coachella weekend since 2019 locals are welcoming the visitors to town.

Traffic started to build ahead of the first of two festival weekends in the valley but for many here it's become routine saying the crowds are good for the economy.

And as for noise from the festival, for some, it's an expected impact that doesn't bother them much.

The festival weekend in the valley is being well received by residents saying everybody having fun is the best thing ever. No complaints here.