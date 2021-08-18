COVID vaccination required for Los Angeles city workers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council has voted to require city workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they have a medical or religious exemption.

The ordinance approved unanimously Wednesday sets Oct. 5 as the last day to receive the second dose of a two-dose vaccine or the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Employees or contractors hired on or after Oct. 20 will have a contract clause requiring vaccination if they will be doing in-person work.

Petitions for medical or religious exemptions will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. Those who receive exemptions will have to have weekly COVID-19 tests.