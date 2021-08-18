Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

COVID vaccination required for Los Angeles city workers

items.[0].image.alt
Nam Y. Huh/AP
In this June 11, 2021, file photo, a healthcare worker administrates a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a student during a vaccination clinic hosted by Jewel Osco in Wheeling, Ill.
Virus Outbreak
Posted at 3:11 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 18:11:29-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council has voted to require city workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they have a medical or religious exemption.

The ordinance approved unanimously Wednesday sets Oct. 5 as the last day to receive the second dose of a two-dose vaccine or the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Employees or contractors hired on or after Oct. 20 will have a contract clause requiring vaccination if they will be doing in-person work.

Petitions for medical or religious exemptions will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. Those who receive exemptions will have to have weekly COVID-19 tests.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Submit Your Back to School Photo!

Submit Your Back to School Photo!