Cox concedes, Gavin Newsom wins California Governor's race

Sydney Isenberg
5:53 AM, Nov 7, 2018
4 mins ago
democracy2018 | california | governor | election | midterm election
(November 7, 2018 5:15 a.m.) With 93% of the votes counted, Gavin Newsom (D) has unofficially been elected Governor of California. 

At this time, Newsom has received over 4 million votes (58%). His opponent, John H. Cox (R), received almost 3 million votes (41%).

John Cox has conceded the race.

State News