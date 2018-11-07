Cox concedes, Gavin Newsom wins California Governor's race

Fair
HI: 75°
LO: 49°
(November 7, 2018 5:15 a.m.) With 93% of the votes counted, Gavin Newsom (D) has unofficially been elected Governor of California.
At this time, Newsom has received over 4 million votes (58%). His opponent, John H. Cox (R), received almost 3 million votes (41%).
John Cox has conceded the race.
(November 7, 2018 5:15 a.m.) With 93% of the votes counted, Gavin Newsom (D) has unofficially been elected Governor of California.
The California Highway Patrol has received a grant to provide enforcement and education to motorists about aggressive driving through a…
Want to show off your ballot with a selfie? You can! However, don't hit 'send' just yet.
Porterville Police Department says three 18-year-olds and one 16-year-old allegedly committed five armed robberies that spanned across three…