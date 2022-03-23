Watch
Crab fishing closures recommended after whale entanglements

Hawaii Whale Entanglement
M. Lammers/AP
This photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows an entangled humpback whale in the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary off Maui. The female humpback, traveling with a male and a calf, was freed on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (M. Lammers/NOAA via AP) (MMHSRP Permit # 18786-06)
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California wildlife officials say two humpback whales were tangled in fishing gear off the coast of central California. in recent days.

They are recommending commercial Dungeness crab fishing be suspended to reduce the risk of more entanglements as the whales reach the region while on their annual migration north.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement that one humpback entanglement in California commercial Dungeness crab gear was confirmed off Moss Beach on March 17.

Two days later, a second whale was spotted trailing a set of fishing gear in Monterey Bay.

They are recommending Dungeness crab fishing stop on April 8.

The closures wouldn’t affect recreational Dungeness crab fishing.

