Crews continue to battle Dixie, Tamarack fires

Crews have contained about 15 percent.
Noah Berger/AP
Smoke rises from the Dixie Fire burning along Highway 70 in Plumas National Forest, Calif., on Friday, July 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
California Wildfires
Posted at 9:01 AM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 12:01:51-04

(KERO) — California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) says crews are having a hard time accessing the flames that are burning in a remote area in Northern California with very steep terrain.

The fire started last Thursday in butte county. It has grown to over 18,000 acres and fire crews have contained about 15 percent.

Meanwhile, a wildfire south of Lake Tahoe exploded overnight to more than 18,000 acres.

The Tamarack Fire was sparked by lightning on July 4. The flames jumped a highway prompting more evacuation orders. The fire is zero percent contained.

It's threatening a small town close to the California-Nevada state line destroying at least three structures. It has also lead to an extreme bike ride through the Sierra Nevada being canceled.

