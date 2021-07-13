Crews continue to battle the Beckwourth Complex Fire

(KERO) — The Beckwourth Complex Fire is raging in Northern California destroying homes and cars. This fire is a combination of two lightning-caused fires -- one started on June 30th and another on July 2nd. The Sugar Fire is burning north of Lake Tahoe.

As of Monday night, the Beckwourth Complex Fire charred more than 91,000 acres and is 26 percent contained.

"I'm not too much worried about the rebuilding, I'm more worried about this wind," said Doyle resident Bob Schoenstein. "That fire could be on the other side of that mountain and it can put embers down in the middle of this town and burn this down to the ground."

Hundred-degree temperatures in that area have made it harder for firefighters to gain control of the blaze. The Beckwourth Complex Fire is now the largest California wildfire so far this year.