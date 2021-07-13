Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Crews continue to battle the Beckwourth Complex Fire

Over 91,000 acres charred, only 25% contained.
items.[0].image.alt
Noah Berger/AP
Flames consume a vehicle as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, tears through Doyle, Calif., Saturday, July 10, 2021. Pushed by heavy winds amid a heat wave, the fire came out of the hills and destroyed multiple residences in central Doyle. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
APTOPIX California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
APTOPIX California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
APTOPIX California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
APTOPIX California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
Pictures of the Week-Global-Photo Gallery
California Wildfires
APTOPIX California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
APTOPIX California Wildfires
California Wildfires
APTOPIX California Wildfires
APTOPIX California Wildfires
Posted at 11:25 AM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 14:25:06-04

(KERO) — The Beckwourth Complex Fire is raging in Northern California destroying homes and cars. This fire is a combination of two lightning-caused fires -- one started on June 30th and another on July 2nd. The Sugar Fire is burning north of Lake Tahoe.

As of Monday night, the Beckwourth Complex Fire charred more than 91,000 acres and is 26 percent contained.

"I'm not too much worried about the rebuilding, I'm more worried about this wind," said Doyle resident Bob Schoenstein. "That fire could be on the other side of that mountain and it can put embers down in the middle of this town and burn this down to the ground."

Hundred-degree temperatures in that area have made it harder for firefighters to gain control of the blaze. The Beckwourth Complex Fire is now the largest California wildfire so far this year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
July 4th Celebrations in Kern County

July 4th Celebrations in Kern County