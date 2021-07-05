Crews continue to battle Tumbleweed Fire near Gorman

FIRE CREWS SAY THEY'LL BE WORKING THROUGHOUT THE MORNING TO FIGHT THE SO-CALLED TUMBLEWEED FIRE ON THE INTERSTATE-5 NEAR GORMAN. — Fire crews say they'll be working throughout the morning to fight the so-called Tumbleweed Fire on the Interstate-5 near Gorman.

The fire broke out Sunday just before 2 p.m. near Gorman Post Road and the southbound side of the freeway according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The flames being fueled by strong winds burning through 1,000 acres.

As of Monday morning, the fire is now ten percent contained. Evacuation orders are still in place at the Hungry Valley Recreation Area.

Currently theres' no damage to any structures.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.