Crews struggle to gain control of Dixie, Tamarack fires

(KERO) — Crews are struggling to gain the upper hand on the Dixie Fire in Northern California as new information comes to light about how it might have started. California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) says the flames are 15 percent contained.

The fire has burned nearly 60,000 acres and is located in a remote area with steep terrain making it difficult for crews to get to. No injuries have been reported. No structures have been destroyed but 810 are currently threatened.

On Monday, Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) reported blown fuses in a conductor may have sparked the fire.

Meanwhile, crews also trying to get a handle on the Tamarack Fire burning near Lake Tahoe. More than 39,000 acres have burned. Nearly 800 firefighters are on the scene.

This fire remains zero-percent contained after igniting on the Fourth of July.