Crews struggle to stop fire bearing down on Lake Tahoe

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Diane Nelson and her husband Rick, discuss the approaching Caldor Fire that threatens their home on Fallen Leaf Lake near South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. The couple were planning to host their daughter's wedding at the home on the picturesque lake, but cancelled it due to the smoke. They have spent the last two days coordinating with their wedding planner to move the wedding to the Bay Area.
Posted at 11:02 AM, Aug 25, 2021
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of firefighters are trying to box in a California wildfire that's advancing toward Lake Tahoe and has shrouded the popular vacation spot in ash and yellow smoke.

The Caldor Fire is less than 20 miles east of the lake that straddles the California-Nevada state line. It has destroyed at least 461 homes since it began Aug. 14 in the Sierra Nevada. It's still threatening more than 17,000 structures.

Fire officials say it's the nation's top priority for fire resources. The Lake Tahoe area had the nation's worst air pollution again on Wednesday.

