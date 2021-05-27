Watch
Crime stats reported by some California colleges inaccurate

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Four California colleges and universities failed to accurately or completely report crime statistics as required by federal law, including Sonoma State University that did not include a sexual assault that had occurred on campus in 2019.

The findings released Thursday from the state audit show that the four institutions reviewed — the University of California, Irvine, San Joaquin Delta College, Santa Clara University, and Sonoma State University — had inaccurate or incomplete information to varying degrees.

It recommended the schools take steps to come into compliance.

