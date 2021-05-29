Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

DA won't seek new death sentence against Scott Peterson

items.[0].image.alt
Justin Sullivan/AP
FILE - In this March 17, 2005 file photo, Scott Peterson is escorted by two San Mateo County Sheriff deputies to a waiting van in Redwood City, Calif. A California district attorney won't seek a new death sentence against Scott Peterson, convicted in 2005 of murdering his pregnant wife Laci. In a filing Friday, May 28, 2021, the Stanislaus County district attorney's office said it would drop efforts to restore the penalty thrown out last year by the state Supreme Court. (Justin Sullivan via AP, Pool, File)
Scott Peterson Death Sentence
Posted at 8:02 PM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 23:02:12-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California district attorney won't seek a new death sentence against Scott Peterson, convicted in 2005 of murdering his pregnant wife Laci.

In a filing Friday, the Stanislaus County district attorney's office said it would drop efforts to restore the penalty thrown out last year by the state Supreme Court. The DA said the decision was made in consultation with Laci Peterson's family.

Justices said the death sentence couldn't stand because potential jurors were excluded after saying they disagreed with the death penalty.

Peterson's trial riveted the nation and he was convicted of murdering his wife and their unborn son. He maintains his innocence and a judge is considering whether to grant a new trial because of juror misconduct.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Military Appreciation Month

Submit a Picture of a Current Service Member or Veteran