Dangerous car chase in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — A wild car chase in Los Angeles caught some attention online Friday. Spanning two hours and happening in two different vehicles the pursuit resulted in the arrest of an attempted murder suspect.

The chase started in a pickup truck. After the wheel was damaged, the suspect jumped into a friend's waiting vehicle and continued fleeing recklessly through LA. Los Angeles police say that the initial crime happened two weeks ago but the wanted vehicle wasn't spotted until Friday afternoon.

LAPD had to exercise extreme caution as the driver and passenger were considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect finally jumped out of the vehicle to attempt to escape on foot and was caught.