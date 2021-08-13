Dangerous weather could spark more wildfires in Northern California

LAME DEER, Mont. (AP) — Wildfires in Montana and California are threatening rural towns and ranchland while the West experiences a bout of dangerously hot, dry weather.

Smoke from the fires is causing air pollution to reach unhealthy levels in some states. In California, the Dixie Fire that virtually destroyed the Sierra Nevada town of Greenville is less than a third surrounded.

Fire officials say Northern California will have dangerous fire weather on Friday, including possible lightning that could spark more blazes.

In Montana, firefighters have scrambled to save hundreds of homes around the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation. Some evacuation orders near the reservation were lifted Friday.