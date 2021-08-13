Watch
Dangerous weather could spark more wildfires in Northern California

Rural towns threatened by blazes
Eugen Garcia/AP
A sign for The Rock on the Ridge Church is seen in Greenville, Calif., after the Dixie Wildfires Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. California's largest single wildfire in recorded history is running through forestlands as fire crews try to protect rural communities from flames that have destroyed hundreds of homes. The Dixie Fire is the largest single fire in California history and the largest currently burning in the U.S. It is about half the size of the August Complex, a series of lightning-caused 2020 fires across seven counties that were fought together and that state officials consider California's largest wildfire overall.
Western Wildfires
Posted at 1:42 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 16:42:28-04

LAME DEER, Mont. (AP) — Wildfires in Montana and California are threatening rural towns and ranchland while the West experiences a bout of dangerously hot, dry weather.

Smoke from the fires is causing air pollution to reach unhealthy levels in some states. In California, the Dixie Fire that virtually destroyed the Sierra Nevada town of Greenville is less than a third surrounded.

Fire officials say Northern California will have dangerous fire weather on Friday, including possible lightning that could spark more blazes.

In Montana, firefighters have scrambled to save hundreds of homes around the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation. Some evacuation orders near the reservation were lifted Friday.

