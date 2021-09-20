Watch
Daughter questioned after woman, 87, found dead in freezer

Jose Luis Magana/AP
Yellow crime tape blocks off an area. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Posted at 12:21 PM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 15:21:00-04

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an 87-year-old woman has been found dead in a freezer at her Southern California home and investigators questioned her daughter, who lived with her.

The Press-Enterprise says no arrests have been made since the body was discovered on Sunday in Riverside after another relative asked police to check on the older woman.

A police spokesman says the daughter gave inconsistent statements on the whereabouts of her mother.

Officers searched the house and eventually discovered the body in a working freezer in the garage. No information on the body’s condition was available.

An autopsy is being conducted.

