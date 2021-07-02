Deaths of 2 California prisoners under investigation

CHINO, Calif. (AP) — The San Bernardino County coroner's office is investigating the deaths of two men days apart at a California prison.

The Orange County Register says Rodney Hawkins died June 10 and Richard Holesapple died June 12 at the California Institution for Men in Chino, east of Los Angeles. The men were found unresponsive in their cells and pronounced dead at hospitals. They didn't have cellmates.

There's no word on the cause of their deaths.

Medical examiners are awaiting results of toxicology tests, which may determine whether drugs were involved.